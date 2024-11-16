The Prime Minister also assured that relief and rescue efforts are ongoing under the Uttar Pradesh government's supervision.

Jhansi hospital fire: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident at the Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, calling it "heart-wrenching," and offered condolences to the bereaved families of the ten children who lost their lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister also assured that relief and rescue efforts are ongoing under the Uttar Pradesh government's supervision. "The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this tremendous loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each to parents of the newborns who died in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi.

The UP government has also announced Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours. 10 newborns lost their lives in the fire, which is believed to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, and spread rapidly due to the highly oxygenated environment in the hospital's NICU.

Parents and relatives of the newborns are desperate for answers and are seeking accountability as they search for their missing children after the blaze broke out in the NICU of the medical college. The fire, which occurred late on Friday night, engulfed the NICU where more than 50 newborns were being treated. The tragic incident has left grieving families scrambling for information, many of whom are still uncertain about the fate of their babies. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said DNA tests, if required, will be conducted to identify three of the ten newborns.

Seven of the deceased have been identified, while several other infants sustained burn injuries in the incident. President Droupadi Murmu too expressed her condolences, describing the tragedy as "heartbreaking."

In a post on X, she said, "The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies."

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government and said that is the case of "negligence" of medical management and administration.Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed grief on the death of newborns in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and demanded strict legal action against guilty.

In a post on X, Kharge said that the news of the death of innocent children in the accident at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful.Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of newborns.

"Shocking news has come from Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where ten children have died due to a fire in the neonatal intensive care unit. Words of condolence and solace are futile in this time of great tragedy. We stand with the family and parents in this difficult situation," she posted on X.

