PM Modi likely to inaugurate Noida International Airport this month: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

The NIA is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The project is being touted as a game-changer for the region, with plans to handle millions of passengers in the coming years.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is all set to be inaugurated this month, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirming that the airport is ready for operations. The airport is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation sector.

Greenfield Project Under PPP Model

The NIA is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The project is being touted as a game-changer for the region, with plans to handle millions of passengers in the coming years. The first phase of the project, spread over around 1,300 hectares, was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024, but has been delayed.

Aerodrome Licence in Final Stages

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Aerodrome Licence for the airport is in the final stages, paving the way for the inauguration. "The airport is completely ready. The Aerodrome Licence for the airport is in the final stages… It is my belief that we would be able to get this airport inaugurated by the Prime Minister this month," he said.

A review meeting is expected this week between Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the airport management, the officials who asked not to be identified, said. “It is likely that the airport, if the pending issues are resolved, may be inaugurated by March end,” an official said.

The airport moved closer to operational readiness on October 31, 2025, when it successfully conducted a mandatory calibration flight. An Air India aircraft landed at the airport, conducting tests over several hours to validate navigation and communication systems. This test is a critical step toward certification, ensuring all systems meet international safety standards.

Passenger Capacity to Rise

The NIA is expected to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually in the first phase, with plans to increase the capacity to 3 crore and 5 crore in phases two and three, respectively. The airport will have one runway and one terminal initially, with plans for six runways and four terminals in the future. The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore, and is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the region's connectivity.

Safety and Security Measures

Officials said that the airport is taking all necessary measures to ensure safety and security, including the installation of credential authentication technology. "The aircraft came from IGI Airport, and landed after going around the airport four-five times… Now credential authentication technology will be installed for the safety and security paving way for the operations," said a NIAL officer.

