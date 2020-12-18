Headlines

Jewar airport named Noida International Airport

In November last year, Zurich International AG won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 yeatrs

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:51 PM IST

Zurich Airport International and the Uttar Pradesh government have finalised the nomenclature of the greenfield airport at Jewar as Noida International Airport.

The name and logo were finalised in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The brand logo is a symbol that shows a Sarus Crane - the state bird of Uttar Pradesh - in flight.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to develop the airport, said, "We are pleased to finalise Noida International Airport as the official brand name for the upcoming airport at Jewar. The logo is the true reflection of building India`s leading airport which is an amalgamation of efficiency, technology and sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, while keeping a symbol of Uttar Pradesh at the core."

"We would like to thank the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their support in the process, as this will help us build the brand identity and recall value of the airport across customers and stakeholders," he added.

In November last year, Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years, which includes a construction period of four years in the first phase.

ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year. Last week, a consortium of Nordic, rimshaw, Haptic and STUP has been selected as the architect team to design the airport. 

