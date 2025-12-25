Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal

The 18 missing years of Jesus sparked theories linking him to India, Kashmir, and Buddhism. This report tracks the Notovitch manuscript claim and why top Indologists and historians dismissed it as a hoax.

Did Jesus Christ live in India for more than 15 years? Did he come to Jammu and Kashmir, where he spent his formative years from the age of 12 to 29? These questions have been asked many times, with no confirmation. The unknown years, for which there is no clear information, are called the lost years, missing years, or silent years. This period is not described in the New Testament. Some scholars believe that Jesus spent these years in Galilee working as a carpenter; sometimes he also worked with his father, Joseph.

Did Jesus live in India?

There is a gap of 18 years in the account of the description found in the New Testament. The only event of the later childhood of Jesus mentioned in a canonical gospel is "The Finding in the Temple", as described in chapter 2 of the Gospel of Luke. It has the description of how, at the age of 12, Jesus slipped away from his parents while on a family pilgrimage to Jerusalem and was found at the Temple in Jerusalem with some teachers.

Jesus in Kashmir theory

Russian war correspondent Nicolas Notovitch claimed in 1887 that he had learned of a document called the "Life of Saint Issa, Best of the Sons of Men" while at the Hemis Monastery in Ladakh, India. Issa is the Arabic name of Jesus in Islam. According to Notovitch, Jesus left Jerusalem at the age of 13. He travelled to India, "to improve and perfect himself in the divine understanding and to study the laws of the great Buddha." He arrived at Punjab, left for Puri in Orissa, where he studied the Vedas under Brahmin priests.

It has been said that Jesus spent six years in Puri and Rajgir, near Nalanda in the modern-day state of Bihar. It was a prominent seat of learning in those days. He moved to Ladakh and spent years in Buddhist monasteries, studying Buddhism. He returned to Persia and reached Jerusalem when he was 29 years old. German scholar and famous Indologist Max Mueller rejected Notovitch's theory. He said that either the Buddhist scholars joked with the Russian soldier or deceived him, or he himself fabricated the evidence.

Max Mueller debunks Notovitch hoax

Max Mueller wrote to the monks of the Hemis and asked about the claims of Notovitch. The monks replied they had not received any Western visitor at the monastery in the last 15 years. British scholar and the first professor of English and History at the Government College in Agra, J. Archibald Douglas, visited the monastery at Hemis. The lamas told him that Notivitch had never been there. Indologist from the Russian Empire, Leopold von Schroeder, called Notovitch's story a "big fat lie". German Protestant theologian and expert on the New Testament Apocrypha, Wilhelm Schneemelcher, too, said that Notovitch had fabricated the story.

Hemis Monastery Jesus manuscript

Swami Abhedananda, the president of the Vedanta Society of New York between 1897 and 1921, went to the monastery located in Hemin in 1922. He allegedly found the manuscript translated by Notovitch, which was a Tibetan translation of the original scrolls written in Pali. After his death in 1939, one of his disciples visited the monastery. The monks told him that the documents had disappeared.