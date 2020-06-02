Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma gets early release after LG approves Sentence Review Board recommendation

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who was serving life imprisonment at Delhi's Tihar Jail, was released from the prison on Tuesday on the recommendation of the Sentence Review Board (SRB).

The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had last month recommended a premature release of Sharma. The recommendation was then sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal who approved his release.

According to reports, 37 cases came up based on merit in the SRB meeting and 22 were found fit for release based on the prescribed criteria. These 22 cases were then sent to Baijal for final approval.

Sharma is the son of former Union minister Venod Sharma and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal on the night of April 30, 1999. Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area.

The case had created a massive outrage after a trial court had acquitted him.

The high court later reversed the order and the Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010.