Jerath Path Labs champions the challenges faced in the allergy-testing industry

Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centre is India's largest chain of allergy Testing. They have many fully-automated and computerized pathology laboratories across the country with the latest equipments available at their centres.

They use advanced technologies to provide information that is critical to the diagnosis of all diseases. Jerath Path Labs provides screening, diagnosis and prognosis testing services to physicians, nursing homes, hospitals, companies and various institutions in India.

Launched by a visionary Dr Prashant Jerath, who has always aspired to do something in the allergy sector, pertaining to the challenges in the allergy testing industry.

Jerath Path Labs has served more than a Million customers across India, related to Allergy Testing and in Routine Testing they have done more than a Million Tests. Jerath Path Labs already have centres across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurgaon, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Gusdaspur, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur.

One such diagnostic centre that offers the diagnostics to treatment of the allergy. This one-of-its-kind lab has emerged as one of the most sought-after pathology centres that detects all kinds of allergies related to Food, Skin, Dust, Eye, Insect-Sting, Drug & Eczema.

Jerath Path Labs provides user-friendly interface and ease of application is promoting the adoption of allergy diagnosis among the customers. Market players are trying to make them readily available in the market by strengthening their supply chain channels leading to further allergy diagnostics market growth.

This clearly predicts the growth of the allergy-testing market. Jerath Path Labs and Allergy Testing Centres are dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality, rapid-response laboratory testing at affordable prices.

While the group is also researching effective remedial solutions for these allergies.

Jerath Path Labs and Allergy Testing Centre was started by Dr Prashant Jerath in 2012 with a Single Lab in Chandigarh, and after a span of 3 years they were able to launch their own 40 centres and their head-office was also shifted to Mumbai.

Today, Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centre, is India's one of the largest chains of automated and computerised laboratories having 1600 Franchises and Allergy Treatment Centers PAN India. Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centres are also present in the pathology segment in 25 states across India.

The group plans for an international expansion this year, starting from Africa in routine diagnostics.

According to Prashant Jerath,Managing Director, Jerath Path Labs, “We also have another segment as Allergy Path Labs, “From the last 10 years we have been working on making the country allergy free & after the success of it, we are stepping in aesthetic treatments. Jerath Cosmetology Clinics offers best solutions to beautify the look, feel of your skin and shape of your body.”

Jerath Path Labs, Instituted in Jalandhar in 2011, is the result of a fond dream that healthcare specialist Dr. Prashant Jerath nurtured since his days in medical college, of setting up a top-notch diagnostic centre. Since then, the centre has combined innovative technology and state-of-the-art facilities in laboratory testing, to offer customers the most advanced testing and diagnostic capabilities available. While the corporate offices of Jerath Path Labs are in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Today they have more than many brilliant diagnostic centres with presence in cities such as Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Hisar, as well as the UAE. They also have a presence in more than 1600 cities in a franchise format.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)