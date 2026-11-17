Days after quitting as Nvidia's head over his admission of a personal affair, Jensen Huang has now signalled that he is open to leading the chipmaker once more — calling such an opportunity an honour.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said he is open to coming back to lead the company if the board feels his return would serve shareholders, staff, the firm and the country well. In his first public remarks since stepping down, Huang said he had been urged by employees, investors, partners and customers to take up the CEO role again.

In a message posted on his X account on Tuesday, November 17, Huang thanked people who had stood by him and his family over the last week. He admitted to serious errors in his private life and said he had fallen short of the standards expected at Nvidia. He also said he was sorry for the trouble his actions had caused the board and promised to fully cooperate with its independent probe.

Hung issues first statement after Nvidia exit

Huang posted on X, "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life.

"NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honour. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," he added.

Ex-Nvidia boss willing to return with board support

The former Nvidia boss who has seen several employees and felow tech moghuls bat for his return to the top of the table at the company said he was willing to return if the board choses to endorse him.

"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

"Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours," he added.

Huang's move comes even as Nvidia's board was reported by Fox New not to be considering bringing back the former chief executive to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker.US President Donald Trump has however expressed openness to Huang's reinstatement, saying he "would not mind" seeing him return as CEO and suggesting that the Nvidia co-founder had "learned a big lesson".