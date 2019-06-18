JeM terrorists Sajjad Maqbool Bhat, Tauseef involved in Pulwama terror attack killed in Anantnag encounter

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef, who were involved in Pulwama terrorist attack (14 February) have been killed in an encounter by the security forces in Anantnag encounter today.

A security personnel was martyred and two terrorists (Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef) were killed in an encounter which started earlier on Tuesday.

The forces have recovered weapons and warlike stores.

This comes a day after an Army Major Ketan Sharma and a terrorist were killed during an encounter in the district.

Family of Major Ketan Sharma were seen with army personnel as they mourn his demise, at their residence in Kanker Khera.

#WATCH Army personnel console family members of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter yesterday. His mother says, "Mujhe batado mera sher beta kahan gaya? " #Meerut pic.twitter.com/Rl3wnpQ5gd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

