JeM planning attack on Ayodhya, intelligence sources reveal

Headlines

Meet doctor-turned-IPS officer who left AIIMS job to clear UPSC exam

New Tata Nexon SUV launching in India today: Watch the launch event live here [Video]

'Won’t hesitate to...': US warns Russia, North Korea of more sanctions over arms deal

'OMFG': Karan Johar ‘blown away' by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; lauds Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Atlee

Earn 4% interest on your lowest deposit with this Post Office savings scheme, know how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet doctor-turned-IPS officer who left AIIMS job to clear UPSC exam

New Tata Nexon SUV launching in India today: Watch the launch event live here [Video]

'Won’t hesitate to...': US warns Russia, North Korea of more sanctions over arms deal

Super flop Bollywood films done by big actors

Health benefits of Ridge Gourd (Turai)

9 times Shweta Tiwari inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

'OMFG': Karan Johar ‘blown away' by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; lauds Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Atlee

Rekha slaps pap after he takes selfie with her, video goes viral: Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan says 'piche pade rehte ho' after seeing paps outside gym in viral video: Watch

HomeIndia

India

JeM planning attack on Ayodhya, intelligence sources reveal

The intercepted message has been shared will all security agencies to tighten security in important places along with Ayodhya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2019, 12:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Intelligence sources on Wednesday revealed that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning a major attack on the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. 

According to sources, messages that hinted at such plans were intercepted by security agencies that were circulated through a social media app. JeM chief Masood Azhar is said to have shared the message in which he talked about executing an attack on the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The intercepted message has been shared will all security agencies to tighten security in important places along with Ayodhya.

Networks connected to JeM are also being monitored.

Azhar was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Major changes in exam pattern, marking scheme that students must know

    Meet engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns to become...

    Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim does Rajinikanth's Sivaji The Boss gesture on meeting actor

    'Maybe hum puraane ho gaye': Nana Patekar opens up on not being part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

    This cricket team holds record for winning most finals, it's not India, Sri Lanka or West Indies

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE