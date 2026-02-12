Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents

The Epstein files comprise thousands of pages of documents, including emails and pictures, pertaining to investigations into the late sex offender and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The United States government is legally bound to release the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The files pertaining to investigations into the convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have flared up political tensions in countries around the world, including in India. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have upped the ante, and are using the documents to raise questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and central ministers. So far, India's foreign affairs ministry and a union minister have put out statements to address the accusations stemming from the files, which are being released by the United States' Department of Justice (DOJ). Here's how the Indian government has reacted to the sensational documents.

On Wednesday (February 11), Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri acknowledged that he had met Epstein three to four times, adding that he had "nothing to do with" the crimes he had been committing. During a press conference in New Delhi, Puri said he had met Epstein as part of a delegation associated with the International Peace Institute (IPI). "I had no interest in Epstein's (criminal) activities. For them, I was not the 'right person'," Puri said in the presser. His response came after Gandhi raised the union minister's mention in the Epstein files inside the parliament.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had rejected allegations surrounding a reference to PM Modi in the Epstein files. As per the documents, Epstein had suggested that US President Donald Trump had played a role in the PM's visit to Israel in 2017. In its statement, the MEA said: "Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt."

What are the Epstein files?

The Epstein files comprise thousands of pages of documents, including emails and pictures, pertaining to investigations into the late sex offender and his key accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The United States government is legally bound to release the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed last year. Some high-profile personalities whose names or photographs appear in the files include Trump, former US president Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Anil Ambani. Epstein had died by alleged suicide inside his New York jail cell in 2019.