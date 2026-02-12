FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 key hotspots

Border 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-starrer crosses Rs 460 crore, will it be affected by O' Romeo? Here's what data says

89 children, 4 continents, 9 countries including India: How French teacher's chilling five-decade sexual abuse story unraveled

Zee Media's 'Zara Sochiye' campaign makes you think about food adulteration not once, but twice

Karan Johar vs CarryMinati fight explained: Why filmmaker sued YouTuber, vulgar comments that offend Dharma's head honcho, here's what happened

'We are very...': Tilak Varma reacts after PCB approves India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2026

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max leaked: Know price, specifications, upgrades in chip, battery

T20 World Cup 2026: Injury scare for India as Jasprit Bumrah's yorker hits Ishan Kishan before Namibia clash

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt disburses Rs 12 crore for education of construction workers' children

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents

Epstein files: What has Indian govt said on allegations linked to them

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 key hotspots

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 k

Zee Media's 'Zara Sochiye' campaign makes you think about food adulteration not once, but twice

Zee's 'Zara Sochiye' campaign makes you think of food adulteration

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew

Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe

From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case

From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew whose wedding videos going viral

HomeIndia

INDIA

Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents

The Epstein files comprise thousands of pages of documents, including emails and pictures, pertaining to investigations into the late sex offender and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The United States government is legally bound to release the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 02:08 AM IST

Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents
The Epstein files are documents pertaining to investigations into the late sex offender.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The files pertaining to investigations into the convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have flared up political tensions in countries around the world, including in India. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have upped the ante, and are using the documents to raise questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and central ministers. So far, India's foreign affairs ministry and a union minister have put out statements to address the accusations stemming from the files, which are being released by the United States' Department of Justice (DOJ). Here's how the Indian government has reacted to the sensational documents.

On Wednesday (February 11), Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri acknowledged that he had met Epstein three to four times, adding that he had "nothing to do with" the crimes he had been committing. During a press conference in New Delhi, Puri said he had met Epstein as part of a delegation associated with the International Peace Institute (IPI). "I had no interest in Epstein's (criminal) activities. For them, I was not the 'right person'," Puri said in the presser. His response came after Gandhi raised the union minister's mention in the Epstein files inside the parliament.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had rejected allegations surrounding a reference to PM Modi in the Epstein files. As per the documents, Epstein had suggested that US President Donald Trump had played a role in the PM's visit to Israel in 2017. In its statement, the MEA said: "Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt."

What are the Epstein files?

The Epstein files comprise thousands of pages of documents, including emails and pictures, pertaining to investigations into the late sex offender and his key accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The United States government is legally bound to release the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed last year. Some high-profile personalities whose names or photographs appear in the files include Trump, former US president Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Anil Ambani. Epstein had died by alleged suicide inside his New York jail cell in 2019.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents
Epstein files: What has Indian govt said on allegations linked to them
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 key hotspots
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 k
Border 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-starrer crosses Rs 460 crore, will it be affected by O' Romeo? Here's what data says
Border 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol-starrer crosses Rs 460 crore
89 children, 4 continents, 9 countries including India: How French teacher's chilling five-decade sexual abuse story unraveled
89 children, 9 nations: French man's chilling sexual abuse story surfaces
Zee Media's 'Zara Sochiye' campaign makes you think about food adulteration not once, but twice
Zee's 'Zara Sochiye' campaign makes you think of food adulteration
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew
Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew whose wedding videos going viral
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement