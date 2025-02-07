Jeet Adani, son of businessman Gautam Adani, married Diva Shah in a simple traditional ceremony on Friday.

Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Shah in an intimate traditional ceremony on Friday. The wedding took place at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was conducted as per Gujarati and Jain traditions. The ceremonies began at 2:00 PM, bringing together close family members and loved ones for the special occasion. Now, Gautam Adani has shared the first pictures from his son’s wedding, offering a glimpse into the celebrations.

Gautam Adani had earlier revealed that Jeet and Diva’s wedding would be a simple affair, following traditional customs. Speaking at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Adani Group Chairman mentioned, “Jeet’s marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways.” When asked if the wedding would be a grand celebrity event, he firmly responded, “Definitely not!”

In line with this, the wedding was a private function attended by close family and friends. Apologising for not being able to invite all well-wishers, Gautam Adani wrote in an X post, “With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet.”

To begin their married life on a meaningful note, Jeet and Diva announced Mangalseva, a welfare scheme aimed at supporting newly married women with disabilities. Under this initiative, 500 Divyang women will receive financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each every year, helping them become self-reliant and ensuring their families can lead a life of dignity and happiness.

Ahead of their wedding, Jeet and Diva visited Mitti Cafe, an NGO that provides employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities. The couple personally invited the employees to their wedding, spent time with them, and even cut a cake in celebration. This thoughtful gesture reflected their commitment to social causes and inclusivity.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah got engaged on March 14, 2023. Their wedding was a beautiful blend of tradition and simplicity, focusing on family values and meaningful contributions to society. With Gautam Adani sharing the first pictures, well-wishers and admirers got a glimpse of the joyous occasion, marking the beginning of a new journey for the couple.

