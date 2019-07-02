JEECUP 2019: First round seat allotment list for UP polytechnic released, check @jeecup.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh(JEECUP) released the first round seat allotment results for Joint Entrance Examination(Polytechnic) examination on July 2. The candidates who registered for the examination can check their results at exam jeecup.nic.in.

The result for the JEE(Polytechnic) examination was held on June 20.

Step to check the results for JEE(polytechnic examination)

1. Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

2. click on the link ' Allotment result for Round 1'.

3. Enter the roll no.

4. Enter password.

5. Enter security pin.

6. Click on sign in.

7. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The payment of the registration fee and choice filling was held from 27 June to 1 July.

The seat allotment list for the second and the third round will be released on the official website on 12 July and 19 July respectively.

The exams were held on May 26.

Those who are satisfied with the institute that has been alloted to them will have to pay a security fee of Rs 3000 and report at the alloted institute for document verification.