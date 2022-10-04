JEE paper leak: Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody for two days

JEE paper leak: Russian national sent to 2-day CBI custody (file photo)

A Delhi court has sent the Russian national to CBI custody for two days in the case of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 paper leak case. The central agency on Monday arrested the Russian national from IGI Airport in Delhi on his arrival from Kazakhstan for questioning in connection with the alleged tampering of the JEE (Main) in 2021.

CBI had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the foreign national, suspected to be the main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination. The accused, Mikhail Shargin, had helped in tampering with the iLeon software, the platform of Tata Consultancy Services, used for conducting the JEE Mains examinations.

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

(With inputs from agencies)