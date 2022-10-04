Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

JEE paper leak: Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody for two days

JEE paper leak: The Russian national was arrested by CBI from IGI Airport on October 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

JEE paper leak: Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody for two days
JEE paper leak: Russian national sent to 2-day CBI custody (file photo)

A Delhi court has sent the Russian national to CBI custody for two days in the case of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 paper leak case. The central agency on Monday arrested the Russian national from IGI Airport in Delhi on his arrival from Kazakhstan for questioning in connection with the alleged tampering of the JEE (Main) in 2021.

CBI had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the foreign national, suspected to be the main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination. The accused, Mikhail Shargin, had helped in tampering with the iLeon software, the platform of Tata Consultancy Services, used for conducting the JEE Mains examinations.

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

READ | Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger

It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.