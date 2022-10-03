JEE paper leak: CBI detains Russian national who hacked TCS software for remote access to exam paper

JEE paper leak (Representational image)

The CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi in connection with its probe into the alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year, officials said Monday.

The central agency had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the foreign national, suspected to be the main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination. The accused, Mikhail Shargin, had helped in tampering with the iLeon software, the platform of Tata Consultancy Services, used for conducting the JEE Mains examinations, NDTV quoted CBI as saying.

The CBI was alerted by the central agencies when the Russian national arrived at the airport from abroad, they said. He was immediately detained by the CBI and is being questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case probed by the agency, they said. Sources said the suspect might be taken into custody.

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

READ | Fodder inflation at 9-year high amid delayed rainfall, crop damage: How it impacts dairy prices in India

It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

(With inputs from PTI)