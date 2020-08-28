Headlines

India

JEE-NEET: Odisha govt to facilitate transportation for aspirants

The government will provide free transportation and accommodation to those who do not have any arrangement, informed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 10:15 PM IST

The Odisha government on Friday announced to provide free transportation and accommodation facilities to the candidates appearing for the JEE (Main) and NEET.

 

The government will provide free transportation and accommodation to those who do not have any arrangement, informed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET on September 1-6 and September 13, respectively.

 

Around 37,000 candidates will appear for the JEE Main in 26 centres in seven cities across the state.

 

The Chief Secretary said there will be no restrictions on the travel movement of the candidates, their parents and others due to the Covid-19 lockdown in Odisha.

 

Tripathy said the district administrations and the police have been alerted accordingly to ensure that the students do not face any difficulty in transportation.

 

Those unable to arrange transport facility to reach the examination centres have been asked to contact nodal ITI principals of their locality by August 31 noon to enable the state government arrange it for them free of cost.

 

"If information is not received by August 31, it will be difficult for us to make arrangements," he added.

