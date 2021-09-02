JEE (Mains) Exams 2021: CBI raids 20 locations over alleged irregularities in conduct of exam

After the complaint of irregularities in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021, the CBI on Thursday raided 20 locations in the country. This raid was done at the bases of a private educational institute. During this, the CBI team reached many cities including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur and searched the locations related to the institute.

According to sources cited by Zee News, the CBI had registered a case against the company running the private education institute on September 1. An FIR was also lodged against the director of this company, three employees and many others. It is alleged that these people have committed irregularities in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 in the country. In this regard, a complaint was made against the company in the CBI, after which this action was taken.

Notably, these days, the Phase-4 papers of JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 are going on. The exam for this phase was held on 26, 27 and 31 August. After this, its remaining examination was also held on 1 and 2 September. The official answer key of this exam may be released on 4th September. The first, second and third phase exams were held in February, March and July before this examination.