JEE (Mains) 2021: CBI arrests 7 over alleged irregularities in exams

Earlier on Thursday, CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2021, 08:39 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested seven accused in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates, and other unknown persons. The accused include two directors and four employees of the institution.

The three arrested accused, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi &  Govind Varshney were produced today before the Competent Court at Delhi and remanded to police custody till September 9.

CBI registered a case on September 1 against a private company & others including its Directors & three employees, private persons(conduits) etc on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors, their touts/associates & staff posted at the examination centre & other unknown persons.

Earlier on Thursday, CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021.

Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said.

"Searches are being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates, and other unknown persons," CBI said in a statement on Thursday.

