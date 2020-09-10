Headlines

Headlines

Watch: Roston Chase takes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 5th T20I

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Step inside Laxmi Vilas Palace, bigger than Buckingham Palace, Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Watch: Roston Chase takes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 5th T20I

JEE Mains 2020 results to be announced soon: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 07:10 PM IST

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday (September 9) took to Twitter to say that the process for JEE Mains 2020 result declaration has already started and it will be announced soon.

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” he tweeted.

Soon after the declaration of results, the students will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Main 2020. Some reports claimed that the JEE Main 2020 result would be announced on September 11.

Candidates can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or jeemain.nic.in. The provisional official answer key for JEE Mains exams was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

JEE Main result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter login credentials 

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The JEE Mains 2020 examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 at 660 exam centres in 233 cities, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main 2020 Result: Objections window closed

NTA had given candidates a chance till September 10 (10 am) to raise any objections regarding the question paper and answer key for JEE Main 2020. Window to raise objections closed today at 10 am.

Post JEE Mains 2020 result declaration, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be selected to apply for JEE Advanced. 

Registrations for the same will start from September 12, 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 till September 6. On the first day of JEE Main BArch and B Planning paper on September 1, 54.67 attendance was registered.

The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, which were held on September 2 and 3 recorded 81.08% and 82.14% attendance respectively.

 

