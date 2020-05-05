JEE Mains 2020, JEE-Advance exam dates announced; check details here

The JEE 2020 Mains exam date has been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 2020.

The JEE-Advanced exam will be conducted in the month of August.

The date for the release of admit cards for JEE Main, JEE Advanced is yet not available.

The new date for NEET 2020 exam has also been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the exam will be conducted on July 26.

The date for the release of admit cards for NEET 2020 is yet not available.

Earlier, the exams had been declared postponed by the ministry due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown that is currently in place in India. The Union Minister also said that a decision regarding the pending CBSE Class X and XII board exams will also be taken soon.