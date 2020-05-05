JEE MAINS 2020: Here are tips to prepare, books to study for exam amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The JEE 2020 Mains exam date has been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday.

The JEE 2020 Mains exam date has been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 2020.

On the other hand, the JEE-Advanced exam will be conducted in the month of August.

Although the dates for the release of admit cards for JEE Main and JEE Advanced are yet not available, students across the country aspiring for top engineering colleges have taken the cue and started preparing for the engineering entrance examination.

As times are admittedly difficult due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown, studies ought not to take a backseat. In these trying times, DNA India is here to help you to guide you in preparing for the JEE Mains exams.

Here are important JEE Main books to prepare from, divided by subject:

Mathematics:

Trigonometry by S. L. Loney

Higher Algebra by Hall & Knight

Maths XI & XII by NCERT

Coordinate Geometry by S. L. Loney

Problems in Calculus of One Variable by I.A. Maron

Physics:

Problems in General Physics by I.E. Irodov

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Concepts of Physics Vol I and II by H.C. Verma

Chemistry:

Organic Chemistry by Paula Bruice Yurkanis

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Inorganic Chemistry by J.D. Lee

Numerical Chemistry by P. Bahadur

JEE Mains preparation tips:

An important thing to remember while preparing is to never overwork yourself on any topic. It will cause fatigue and will not allow you to move on to other topics, thereby leaving a gap in the preparation. It is suggested that students study question papers of previous years and make a topic-wise analysis of different subjects to check which subjects have more weightage in the paper. It is also suggested that students take-up model test papers, sample papers, question papers, and appear for mock-tests to make a self-evaluation of their own strengths and weaknesses. This way, your timings will improve, and working under a model test format will prepare you as best for the exam as it can.

Students should develop clarity of concepts and might try using flashcards, flash notes, and short notes to quickly comprehend and remember the fundamental points of a subject.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the joint admission process for a total of 23 Indian Institute of Technology campuses, 32 National Institute of Technology campuses, 18 Indian Institute of Information Technology campuses and 19 other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) based on the rank obtained by a student in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced.