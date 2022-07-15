JEE Main 2022: Topper Navya to retake exam despite getting full marks in first attempt

Navya Hisaria secured 100 percentile in the session 1 of JEE Main 2022

Navya Hisaria, a native of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, received a perfect score in the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main 2022. He received 300 out of 300 points in addition to a percentile score of 100. Navya will take the test again even with a perfect score. The top student plans to participate in JEE Main 2022's second session for the sake of practice.

According to Navya, taking the stressful exam will help him improve his time management abilities. The best scores from the two attempts will be used to determine the final score, even if he receives a lower grade in the second term. Navya therefore has nothing to lose.

“These JEE Main attempts teach me how to complete the paper within the given timeframe and manage the time well. One can be fully aware of how much preparation they are by attempting the exam, it is like a practice (JEE Advanced),” said the topper. He is now preparing for JEE Advanced.

Soon after completing his class 10 board exams, in 2020, he began preparations for JEE Main. The 17-year-old now aims to crack the IIT entrance–JEE Advanced 2022 to grab a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for its coveted computer science course.

A student at Allen Career Institute in Kota, Navya, claimed that he solely relied on the daily homework assignments and lecture notes. I did not consult any additional materials, but I attended my coaching courses regularly and finished homework based on each day's lesson, he claimed.

Just two to three months before to his class 10 exams, according to Navya, he made the decision to pursue a career as an engineer. At that point, he says, "I had already decided to pursue engineering."

While his father is a businessman, his mother is a social worker. He studied 10th and 12th at a CBSE-affiliated Apala School of Education in Hanumangarh. For his 10th, he received 97.40 per cent while his 12th results are awaited. CBSE results are likely to be declared by July end.