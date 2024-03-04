JEE Main 2024 session 2: Registration window closing today; check how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the JEE Main Session 2 today, March 4, 2024. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the exam are advised to register at the earliest on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in, by 11:50 pm today. Notably, as per the previous schedule, the deadline to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2024 was initially set on March 2, 2024. However, the NTA has extended the application deadline till March 4, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Select the registration link for JEE Main 2024 session 2 from the homepage.

Register and fill out the form

Upload the documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form

Download the form and make sure to take a printout for future reference

“Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying/correction for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2,” the NTA said in its notification.

The second session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled for April 4 to April 15. The first session of JEE Main 2024 was held from 24th January 2024 to 1st February 2024 and results of the paper 1 have been announced on February 13.