Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Radhika Merchant dazzles in beige lehenga for 'Hastakshar' ceremony with Anant Ambani

Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's children: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

9 Japanese habits to increase stamina

7 ways to manage eye strain from excessive screen time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Registration window closing today; check how to apply

As per the previous schedule, the deadline to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2024 was initially set on March 2, 2024. However, the NTA has extended the application deadline till March 4, 2024.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the JEE Main Session 2 today, March 4, 2024. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the exam are advised to register at the earliest on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in, by 11:50 pm today. Notably, as per the previous schedule, the deadline to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2024 was initially set on March 2, 2024. However, the NTA has extended the application deadline till March 4, 2024. 

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Select the registration link for JEE Main 2024 session 2 from the homepage.
  • Register and fill out the form
  • Upload the documents and pay the application fee
  • Submit the form 
  • Download the form and make sure to take a printout for future reference 

“Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying/correction for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2,” the NTA said in its notification.

The second session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled for April 4 to April 15. The first session of JEE Main 2024 was held from 24th January 2024 to 1st February 2024 and results of the paper 1 have been announced on February 13.

