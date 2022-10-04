JEE Main 2021 paper leak: How Russian hacker masterminded the engineering entrance exam leak

Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Russian national on Monday in relation to the paper leak of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, which is an engineering entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

CBI had earlier launched a probe into the alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year and had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against Mikhail Shargin, suspected to be the main hacker in the paper leak of the prestigious examination in India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was alerted by the Bureau of Immigration when Shargin arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport here from Almaty, Kazakhstan, at 0120 hours, they said, adding that he was immediately detained by the CBI and was questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case.

A CBI spokesperson further said, “During the investigation, it came to light that some foreign nationals were involved in compromising many online examinations, including JEE (Mains), colluding with other accused in the instant case.”

How did the Russian hacker mastermind the JEE Main 2021 paper leak?

According to the investigation headed by CBI, Mikhail Shargin, who is a Russian hacker, had allegedly tampered with the iLeon software, the platform on which the JEE (Main)-2021 examination was conducted, officials said.

The Russian national had also helped other accused in hacking the computer systems of suspect candidates during the examination, masterminding the entire JEE Main 2021 leak from inside a room.

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

According to the allegations, the three accused were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

(With PTI inputs)

