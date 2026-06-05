JEE Advanced 2026: Who is Indrajeet, E-rickshaw driver's son, set to become first IITian from his village, know is rank

Indrajeet's father is a E-rikshaw driver, whose annual income is below 1 lakh rupees, while his mother is a homemaker.

IIT JEE is one of the world’s toughest exams. Every year, lakhs of students appear in this exam; however, there are only a few who are able to fulfill their dream. Becoming an IIT graduate takes years of sacrifice, hard work, and discipline. That’s why it’s surprising when someone leaves IIT to follow a different passion. Today, in this article, we will tell you about Inderjeet, the E-rickshaw driver's son, who cracked JEE Advanced 2026 and is set to become the first IITian from his village.

Who is E-rickshaw driver's son Inderjeet, who cracked JEE Advanced 2026?

Hailing from Pathanwala village in Sri Ganganagar district, Inderjeet secured an OBC-NCL rank of 1040 and CRL 4861 in JEE Advanced 2026, overcoming severe financial challenges through years of determination and self-study. His father is a E-rikshaw driver, whose annual income is below 1 lakh rupees, while his mother is a homemaker.

How Indrajeet cracked JEE Advanced 2026 with limited sources?

In Pathanwala village, competitive examinations such as JEE long seemed inaccessible. Scarcity of resources and low awareness meant few students aimed for admission to India’s premier engineering institutes. Inderjeet’s journey began in Class 10 when senior students explained the IIT admission process to him.

He had previously studied at a local school with little exposure to national entrance examinations. Discovering the IITs opened up a new possibility and encouraged him to pursue engineering despite hardships at home.

He couldn’t afford expensive coaching institutes due to financial constraints. So he turned to online learning and self-study instead. Getting study material wasn’t always simple because of poor internet and regular power cuts.

His father join the local library in a nearby village and study there. It offered internet, seating, and a stable space for long study hours.

Indrajeet followed disciplined to crack JEE Advanced 2026

That library soon became central to his prep. After taking JEE in 2025 and being unhappy with his score, he chose to take a drop year. The decision made his studies more focused and disciplined.

He followed a strict daily routine. Math practice began before sunrise, while physics and chemistry took up the rest of the day. Staying consistent was key to his better performance.

How his success is creating impact?

Like most aspirants, Inderjeet went through tough phases during prep. Low test scores sometimes made him doubt whether he’d reach his goal. Still, he kept pushing through despite the setbacks.

He says persistence and self-belief helped him get past the challenges. Giving up was never an option for him during preparation. His determination kept him focused even when success felt uncertain.

Indrajeet's message for other aspiring students

His achievement questions the idea that expensive coaching is needed to crack competitive exams. Inderjeet feels students from villages and small towns can succeed with dedication, online resources, and disciplined study.

His message to rural students is simple as he belives confidence and consistent effort matter more than your circumstances. He hopes his story pushes others to chase big goals despite money problems.

Inderjeet now plans to pursue a BTech at IIT Roorkee. He also wants to build a career with top tech companies and work in artificial intelligence and machine learning. When the results came out, his family’s happiness showed years of sacrifice and support. For Pathanwala village, this success means more than just a rank. It proves that determination can create opportunities even in tough conditions.