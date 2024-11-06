The eligibility for JEE Advanced 2025 has been updated allowing three attempts, detailing age limits, academic requirements, and category-specific reservations.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) now allows candidates to attempt the exam up to three times, an increase from the previous limit of two attempts. As per the new rules, candidates can appear for JEE Advanced a maximum of three times within three consecutive years. This change has been implemented to provide students with more opportunities to succeed in this highly competitive examination.

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000, to be eligible for the exam. However, candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories are given a five-year age relaxation, meaning they must be born on or after October 1, 1995, to meet the age criteria.

For JEE Advanced 2025, the eligibility requirements remain mostly the same as before. Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the BE/BTech Paper (Paper I) of JEE Main 2025, which includes candidates from all categories. It is worth noting that the actual number of candidates who qualify may be slightly higher than 2,50,000 in case there are tied ranks or scores in any category.

The shortlisted candidates are distributed into categories as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% for the OPEN category. Within these categories, a 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

As per a ruling by the Supreme Court of India on February 3, 2023, OCI/PIO candidates who secured their OCI/PIO cards before March 4, 2021, will be treated as Indian nationals for seat allocation at IITs. However, these candidates are not eligible for any reservations, except for the OPEN-PwD category.

In terms of academic eligibility, candidates must have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exam before 2022 are not eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2025, regardless of their subject combinations. However, if the examination board declared results for the academic year 2021-22 after September 21, 2022, students from those boards are eligible, provided they meet all other criteria.

Candidates who have previously been admitted to an IIT under any academic program listed in the JoSAA Business Rules 2024 or earlier are not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. However, students admitted to a preparatory course in an IIT in 2024 are eligible. Similarly, candidates who were allocated seats in IITs but did not report or withdrew before the last round of seat allotment are also eligible for JEE Advanced 2025.

These updates aim to provide clearer eligibility criteria and more chances for students to succeed in their academic pursuits.