JD(U) will NOT be part of Modi Cabinet, decides Nitish Kumar's party day after RCP Singh quits

Nitish Kumar's statement comes a day after former close aide RCP Singh quit his party amid fallout with the CM over accepting a Union Cabinet berth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

JD(U) will NOT be part of Modi Cabinet, decides Nitish Kumar's party day after RCP Singh quits
File Photo

Amid frayed ties with the Centre, a senior leader of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party said on Sunday that they will not have any JD(U) representative in the Union council of ministers, reported PTI. His statement comes a day after former close aide RCP Singh quit his party amid fallout with the CM over accepting a Union Cabinet berth.

The big development comes after Nitish Kumar stayed away from a NITI Aayog meeting held by PM Modi today. Kumar has skipped the Central meeting for the fourth time since July 17 amid weakening ties between the NDA allies.

"We are not going to join the Narendra Modi cabinet. The JD-U needed the desired respect from the BJP but it did not happen. Hence we have decided to avoid inclusion in the Narendra Modi government,” said Bihar Education Minister and JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. 

The decision "will not affect” the party’s “alliance with BJP in Bihar", he added.

