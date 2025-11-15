JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
INDIA
Hours after Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Yadav, announced her decision to sever family ties and quit politics, the Janata Dal United (JDU) said that the move was made out of "pain".
"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do. I’m taking all the blame", she wrote in a post on 'X'. Pertinent to note that Sanjay Yadav is Tejashwi Yadav's close aide and political advisor.
Rohini Acharya, who made her political debut last year, had contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Saran constituency in Bihar. This comes after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's poll rout in Bihar assembly elections 2025.
In a conversation with news agency PTI, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said Rohini Acharya, "who saved Lalu Yadav's life," is now "crying in pain" that she is quitting the party and disowning the family.
"It is a big question on Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi?” Kumar said.