BREAKING: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the 8th time after a rift with former ally BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

Breaking his own record, Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as the new Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time today, after a rift with the BJP alliance in the state. This comes soon just a day after he broke off the JD(U) and BJP alliance after an internal rift.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav has taken the oath as the Deputy Cheif Minister of Bihar for the second time, reclaiming the post he had left nearly seven years ago.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have come back as the CM-Deputy CM duo once again in Bihar, seven years after the latter was accused of corruption and Kumar decided to step down due to the charges.

 

 

The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan' government.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had accused BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to create a Maharashtra-like situation in Bihar, by trying to sideline the Bihar CM from the position of power.

Meanwhile, BJP remained disgruntled over JDU's call to turn to RJD for support, and termed Nitish Kumar as "Paltu Ram", a term coined by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav years ago.

READ | Nitish Kumar 8.0: Know why JD-U’s Nitish Kumar took oath as CM 7 times before today

