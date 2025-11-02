J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's FIRST message for voters after arrest in Dularchand Yadav murder case: 'Now the people of Mokama will...'

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'
On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. The Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma on Saturday said that Anant Singh and two of his associates.
Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, has shared a video message on his social media expressing "complete faith" in people's support.
Anant Kumar's first message after arrest in 'murder' case
Singh, who is contesting the Mokama Assembly seat this time, took to Facebook to share a video that features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!"
On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. The Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma on Saturday said that Anant Singh and two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ra,m have been arrested. All three will be presented before the magistrate.
Jan Suraaj Party's candidate from Mokama, Piyush Priyadarshi, told ANI over the phone that Anant Singh should have been arrested sooner. "This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner... But better late than never. What is important now is how the police investigate the whole case... It is a relief for his family," Priyadarshi said after the arrest of Anant Singh.
Mokama voting
Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.
(With inputs from ANI)