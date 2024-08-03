JD(S) to join BJP's Bengaluru-Mysuru protest march against Karnataka govt today

The opposition protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru is set to proceed today, with Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy now participating alongside BJP leaders. Kumaraswamy had previously expressed concerns about the march, scheduled from August 3 to 10, but has decided to join after negotiations with BJP officials.

On Friday, the JD(S) released a 'Mysore Chalo' poster confirming their participation. This change comes after discussions in Delhi involving BJP leaders Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Pralhad Joshi, and Kumaraswamy.

The protest aims to demand the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is accused of benefiting improperly from housing site allotments by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The Congress has countered by accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Karnataka government without evidence of wrongdoing.

The BJP and JD(S) are using the protest to challenge what they see as corruption in the Congress government. Despite earlier reservations from Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) has now endorsed the march. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra confirmed Kumaraswamy’s involvement and emphasized the importance of widespread participation.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had shown reluctance to support the march, citing flood concerns and issues with the planning process. However, recent developments suggest that the JD(S) and BJP have resolved these issues and are moving forward with the protest.