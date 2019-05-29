JCBKikhudai is trending and even Twitter can't get to the bottom of this

The internet has a peculiar thing about making things viral and overnight sensations for no apparent reason. The recent trend #JCBkikhudayi on Twitter might just be another addition to that list. But for better or for worse, it is trending now, and a yellow excavator is the internet's newest celebrity, so instead of wondering what it is all about, take a look through this one-stop explainer and a collection of the best memes on it so far.

So first thing's first. One must have noticed the photo of a JCB excavator doing the rounds of the internet.

It all stemmed from this one video of a groom arriving at his own wedding on a JCB excavator.

Since then, JCB's yellow excavator has become iconic.

The social media was quick to catch on to humour, unravelling a plethora of memes centred around it.

Here are a few:

Old people on Twitter trying to make sense of the #JCBkiKhudayi trend & trying to keep up pic.twitter.com/VpCbxyB31k — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 28, 2019

When u comes to know... #jcbkikhudayi is going on ur neighbour... @GopinathSiddh pic.twitter.com/EC2Y8mLTrl — Bhom singh rathore (@BhomSingh7773) May 28, 2019

Even Sunny Leone was seen making a reference about it:

Ultimately JCB thanked the internet for all the love and popularity that it suddenly decided to bestow upon them:

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019

All of JCB excavator videos on YouTube shot up in views.

