#JCBKikhudai is trending and even Twitter can't get to the bottom of this
If you are totally lost about the #JCBkikhudayi trend, this article is for you.
Twitter: A yellow JCB excavator is the latest viral trend. (Photo: YouTube)
The internet has a peculiar thing about making things viral and overnight sensations for no apparent reason. The recent trend #JCBkikhudayi on Twitter might just be another addition to that list. But for better or for worse, it is trending now, and a yellow excavator is the internet's newest celebrity, so instead of wondering what it is all about, take a look through this one-stop explainer and a collection of the best memes on it so far.
So first thing's first. One must have noticed the photo of a JCB excavator doing the rounds of the internet.
It all stemmed from this one video of a groom arriving at his own wedding on a JCB excavator.
Reason why #jcbkikhudayi is trending pic.twitter.com/Li01FFxWKK— irfan (@simplyirfan) May 27, 2019
Since then, JCB's yellow excavator has become iconic.
The social media was quick to catch on to humour, unravelling a plethora of memes centred around it.
Here are a few:
What a free Promotional day for #JCB!#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/2TsyPtSMl7— Lies of BJP (@LiesOfBJP) May 27, 2019
Wait for it#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/sGKG21E9qY— Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) May 27, 2019
Only legends can get this..#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/ayrqogLja5— Mohd Sufiyan Ansari (@sufiyanism) May 27, 2019
Old people on Twitter trying to make sense of the #JCBkiKhudayi trend & trying to keep up pic.twitter.com/VpCbxyB31k— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 28, 2019
When u comes to know... #jcbkikhudayi is going on ur neighbour... @GopinathSiddh pic.twitter.com/EC2Y8mLTrl— Bhom singh rathore (@BhomSingh7773) May 28, 2019
Everywhere JCB... #jcbkikhudayi #JCBkikhudai #jcbmemes @JCBmachines #JCB @sumitsarkar29 @Nitisha62500742 @WeAreDhanbad @PeopleDhanbad @WeAreRanchi pic.twitter.com/zWAPmeKflT— Amit Singh (Main Bhi Chowkidar) (@RockstarAmit) May 28, 2019
#JCBkiKhudaai never disappoints pic.twitter.com/X5Qd1zSUGm— Deepika Nehar (@DeepikaNehar) May 29, 2019
Even Sunny Leone was seen making a reference about it:
Career change!? LOL pic.twitter.com/nNg6hbSq4w— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019
Ultimately JCB thanked the internet for all the love and popularity that it suddenly decided to bestow upon them:
We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ— JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019
All of JCB excavator videos on YouTube shot up in views.
Reason behind India's unemployment#JCB #jcbmemes #JCBkiKhudaai pic.twitter.com/NmHEiBBJqo— Mohd Kaleem (@MdKaleem01) May 29, 2019
Go look up #JCBkikhudayi on Twitter to know more.