Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala released after serving 4 years in prison

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and close aide of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa will be released on Wednesday (January 27) from Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison after spending four years in jail in a corruption case. The 63-year-old was tested coronavirus positive last week and will remain in the hospital in Bengaluru.

All the formalities for the release will be carried in the hospital, said the prison officials. After the release, she may have to spend a minimum of 10 days at the medical facility, said Victoria Hospital Authorities.

Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20 and was admitted to the Bowring hospital before being treated at the COVID-19 specialist centre.

The hospital authorities issued a notice saying Sasikala was health. “She is asymptomatic, conscious, alert, and well oriented. She is being continuously monitored. She is expected to be free in the first week of February," the hospital said in the bulletin.

"I got reliable information that her health is stable. Doctors are looking after her very well. Good care is given. They are monitoring her," her nephew TTV Dhinakaran said last week.

On February 14, 2017, the Supreme Court jury pronounced her guilty in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case and ordered her immediate arrest, effectively ending her chief ministerial ambitions. Sashikala is alleged to have laundered huge amounts of wealth gathered by Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala completed 4 years in prison with her sister-in-law J llavarsi and Jayalalitha's foster son VN Sudhakaran. In the disproportionate case, Sashikala was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore. The amount was deposited in Bengaluru court this week.