Jaya Prada on Azam Khan's dismissal from UP Assembly: 'Punished for his past actions'

Former MP Jaya Prada reacted to the senior SP leader Azam Khan's dismissal from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Actor turned politician, Jaya Prada responded to senior SP leader Azam Khan's dismissal from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Following a court's decision of a three-year sentence for hate speech, Samajwadi Party politician Azam Khan was removed from the House on Friday, according to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat. In a 2019 hate speech case, the Rampur MLA was convicted and received a three-year term on Thrusday.

Former MP Jaya Prada commented on this by stating, "He (Azam Khan) is being punished for his actions. In politics, there will always be differences of opinion, but one should never be so arrogant about one's position that they disregard the rights of women. He began treating the poor and oppressed with great injustice," Jagran reported.

"No matter how big a person is, his pride is definitely gets broken one day," Jaya Prada further added. In a statement, Jaya Prada alleged that "today Azam Khan's arrogance is broken and it is because of his arrogance that this day has come."

According to Jayaprada, Azam Khan made her feel humiliated when she ran for the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2019 by making inappropriate remarks about her. "I was hurt a lot. Even now, when I think back on that time, I shiver. Azam Khan would not be in this situation today if he had shown regret for his acts at the time," Jaya Prada said.

She added that Azam Khan's penalty serves as a lesson from the court to those who are disrespectful of women, oppressed, and those who make instigating or hateful speeches. The case against Azam Khan for making indecent remarks about Jaya Prada is also pending in the court.

