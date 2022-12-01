Jay R Thakkar adds another glory as he wins the best numerologist and fashion stylist award

Versatility is a trait and a life skill that very few individuals possess. And in today's time of digital wave, it has become more important than ever to be a master of many trades. Making a living out of two distinct professions, Jay has cemented his reputation as one of the established names in the fashion industry.

A numerologist by profession, Thakkar has earned accolades in the fashion industry. Utilizing the web space efficiently, he has garnered attention from brands, content creators and celebrities. The Mumbai-based numerologist has solved many critical problems through his consultations and has been recognised as a healer for obvious reasons.

Be it any complex issues related to health, wealth, love, marriage, career or family-related problems, Jay on-point solutions have made things easier. The respected numerologist believes that it is important to pay attention to the minute details happening in daily life.

"I understand the pattern and foresee if it has a negative or a positive impact in the long run. Besides this, social media platforms helped me in making my voice reach a larger audience", he said. Besides this, his approach has always been to minimize the problem and maximise the solution.

Having garnered momentum among celebrities, Jay went on to pursue his passion for becoming a fashion stylist. Known for his unique styling, he has weaved his magic with distinctive style statements for well-known models, influencers and actors from the industry.

Another remarkable achievement for Jay is that he has wooed everyone with his dancing skills as a Navratri performer. It has almost been three decades since Jay Rajesh Thakkar earned the title of being 'The King of Navratri'. There's no denying that the numerologist's creative flair has seen him soar high in his career.

For his spectacular work, he has earned several awards like Mid-Day International Iconic Designer 2021 Award, Best Fashion Stylist 2021 at The Top 25 India Fame Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films (DPIAF) 2021.

Moreover, in this year's Navratri, he was the judge co-ordinator at the Rass Rang Thane 2022 with Natik Nagda and Rang Ratri Navratri Borivali (West) with Kinjal Dave. His latest honour was 'IM 2022 Award' at Fashion Fever India as Numerologist and Fashion Stylist along with being a brand ambassador at the iconic awards.

