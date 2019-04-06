Jawans deployed at Indo-China border cast first vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019

The first vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 has been casted in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote ITBP unit located in the eastern part of North-East, has started the service voting by secret postal ballot on Friday at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh, more than 2600 km away from Delhi.

This is for the first vote of India that has been cast from Animal Training School (ATC) ITBP Lohitpur to many constituencies in India. Ballot papers have been despatched to Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Bangalore, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and many other places.

The first vote of the country was cast by DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, the head of ATS ITBP. This historic voting, that starts as a small ripple from Lohitpur in Arunachal Pradesh. Other ITBP units deployed in the state also casted their votes through postal ballot.

This year, the Election Commission has taken many steps to add more and more service voters in the process. Awareness campaigns through electronic, social, print and other media was given due attention since last year. This would probably for the first time that a large number of service voters count is expected.

There are probably 30 lakh service voters who (In many cases with families at family stations) will cast their votes through service voter facility including Defence and paramilitary forces.