Jawan martyred, 2 Pak soldiers killed in ceasefire violation along LoC

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by Indian forces.

An Indian Army jawan lost his life on Tuesday as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also killed in retaliatory firing by Indian forces.

ANI reported that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani, Tangdhar and Keran sectors along the LoC. 34-year-old Naik Krishan Lal lost his life in the Pak firing.

Indian forces retaliated and killed two Pakistani jawans in Tangdhar-Keran sector.