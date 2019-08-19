Jawaharlal Nehru University should be renamed after Modi, says MP Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP and artiste Hans Raj Hans on Saturday said that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘MNU’, saying “Modi ji ke naam pe bhi kuch hona chahiye (something should be there on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name too)”.

The remark was made by the singer-turned-politician while speaking at an event in JNU. He was addressing students about Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government abrogating Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir was necessary to fix the “mistakes” committed by “our ancestors”. “Hamare buzurgo ne galti ki, hum bhugat rahe hain (our ancestors committed mistakes and we are suffering),” said the BJP leader.

The Lok Sabha MP also used the opportunity to take a dig at the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In the course of his speech, he asked what the J stood for in JNU. When a person replied Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “was it because of him that something happened?”

Referring to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Hans Raj Hans urged all to pray for peace to prevail in the region. “Kashmir is going to be a heaven in the real sense now. Everyone is happy with the move on Article 370. Now pray that everyone lives with peace,” he said.

The popular singer further said that he doesn’t want any military conflict between India and Pakistan over the issue. “No matter which side a person dies, it’s a mother who loses her son…you might give them Param Vir Chakra or Dharam Vir Chakra, the son never returns to his mother,” said the MP.

The move by the government to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir has triggered a debate in India as well as abroad.