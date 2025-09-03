Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...

The bungalow at 17 Motilal Nehru Marg was once the official residence of independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and is now sold for around Rs 1,100 crore.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 09:38 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...
First residence of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is now sold.
Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ) in Delhi is not only one of the poshest areas in the capital but is a mark of elite class and power. The area which is known for its luxurious bungalows, expansive lawns, and high-end security, houses a historic property that will now change its ownership in India’s most expensive residential real estate sale. The bungalow at 17 Motilal Nehru Marg was once the official residence of independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru and is now sold for around Rs 1,100 crore.

Who owns Jawaharlal Nehru’s official residence?

The owners of Jawaharlal Nehru’s first official residence, Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani, members of a former royal family from Rajasthan, sought to sell the property at Rs 1,400 crore, but the deal was made by a prominent industrialist from India's beverage industry at a lower price. The negotiations for the sale of the property had been ongoing for more than a year.

How is the first official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru?

The former residence of India’s first Prime Minister is a sprawling property spread over 3.7-acre, that is, over close to 24,000 sq ft of developed area. The bungalow’s address was earlier called ‘York Road’ which was later renamed to Motilal Nehru Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru’s father.

The significance of the property lies in the various meetings hosted by Nehru. One of the significant meetings was conducted with prominent figures like Lady Edwina Mountbatten, wife of India’s last viceroy, Louis Mountbatten. He would conduct many important meetings for India’s independence from 1946 to August 1, 1948, during which time he lived there as the head of the interim government. The residence played an important role in the India’s independence negotiations.

What makes Lutyens’ Delhi so significant?

Lutyen’s Zone is the most prominent region with 28 sq km real estate area, designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens in the early 20th century. It houses around 3,000 bungalows, which are occupied by VVIP persons like ministers, senior judges, and top government officials, making the area the most powerful in the capital. Around 600 bungalows are privately owned. 

