'Jawad' cyclone to hit Andhra Pradesh and THESE states; IMD issues alert

The IMD has also said that due to the Western Disturbance, states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Harayana might also witness light showers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 10:46 AM IST

'Jawad' cyclone to hit Andhra Pradesh and THESE states; IMD issues alert
rainfall

After cyclones 'Yaas' and 'Gulab', the Andhra-Odisha sea coast is yet to witness its third cyclone called 'Jawad'. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will intensify over the Bay of Bengal mid-week and move towards the east coast. The cyclone is to strengthen in another 24 hours. 

The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are to witness bad weather due to the increasing pressure of the cyclone. The states will experience strong winds and rainfall. 

The IMD has issued a warning regarding the fishermen in the coastal areas and has requested them to stay safe and not venture into water between December 3 to 5.

The IMD bulletin said, "A low-pressure area lay over south Thailand and neighbourhood at 8.30 am on November 30. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2."

It further said, "It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4 morning."

According to the Meteorological Department, the East and West Midnapore districts of West Bengal shall experience heavy rainfall on December 4. Apart from this, heavy rain has also been predicted in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are also experiencing strong winds and heavy rainfall. The Gir Somnath district reported the sinking of about 13 to 15 boats in Nava Bandar and 10 to 15 fishermen are reportedly missing. 

The IMD has also said that due to the Western Disturbance, states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Harayana might also witness light showers. 

Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
