Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Odisha: Javelin pierces Class 9 student's neck during sports meet in school

Odisha: The student is now out of danger. However, Meher is admitted to the ICU of a hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

Odisha: Javelin pierces Class 9 student's neck during sports meet in school
Odisha: Javelin pierces Class 9 student's neck during sports meet in school (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha news: A javelin pierced a Class 9 student's neck during the annual sports meet of a government school in Odisha. The incident took place in Balangir district on Saturday. The student suffered critical injuries, however, he is now out of danger. The student has been identified as Sadananda Meher.

The javelin was thrown by another student at Agalpur Boys' Panchayat High School during a practice session. It struck Meher from the right side of his neck and a portion of its head came out from his left side.

The boy, along with the javelin stuck below his chin, was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir, where it was safely brought out by doctors. However, Meher is now admitted to the ICU of the hospital.

"There was a sports meet in the school and this unfortunate incident happened. We are relieved that the child is out of danger," Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana told PTI.

READ | Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces

The district collector has ordered officials to provide immediate assistance of Rs 30,000 to the family of the student. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also directed that the boy be provided with better treatment and the funds needed for it will be met from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Speaking about the accident, the child's uncle, Achyutananda Meher said, "I rushed to the hospital after the school authorities informed me about it." The sports meet was suspended following the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SA 1st Test: Khaya Zondo takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss David Warner- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.