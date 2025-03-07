Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Friday, i.e., March 7, backed cricketer Mohammed Shami after the latter found himself in the midst of a controversy following All India Muslim Jamaat's Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi's remarks against him.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Friday, i.e., March 7, backed cricketer Mohammed Shami after the latter found himself in the midst of a controversy following All India Muslim Jamaat's Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi's remarks against him.

After a picture of Shami consuming an energy drink during the recently-concluded Ind vs Aus semi-finals went viral, Bareilvi called the cricketer a "criminal" for not observing a fast during Ramzan.

Several politicians along with the cricketer's family came out in his support, asserting that he was merely fulfilling his national duties.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar has backed the cricketer, urging him "not to give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots". In a post on 'X', he wrote, "Shami saheb , don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai . It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team".

Take a look at the post

Shami saheb , don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai . It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 7, 2025

Mohammed Shami, with 3/48 in 10 overs, played a key role in India's triumph against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.