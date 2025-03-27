Taking to social media platform X, Javed Akhtar heaped praise on the friendship between Mohanlal and Mammootty.

True to his secular credentials, Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has come out in support of film icons of South India

Mohanlal and Mammootty in the Sabarimala puja controversy.

He also slammed the 'narrow-minded' and 'petty' people who are causing a huge controversy about one's faith, overlooking their friendship.

Javed Akhtar defends Mohanlal, Mammootty

The screenwriter of iconic films like 'Deewar' and 'Sholay' backed Mohanlal and Mammootty after some people criticized Mohanlal for performing a puja at the Sabarimala temple for his Muslim friend.

Slamming such people, Javed Akhtar wrote on X, "It is obvious that their great friendship is beyond the understanding of some Small , narrow minded , petty and negative people but who cares."

Mohanlal offers prayer for Mammootty

Mohanlal landed in a soup after a religious debate triggered after he prayed for the success of Mammootty' film, 'L2: Empuraan'.

The controversy began on March 18, during the Usha Puja, when superstar Mohanlal submitted a note to the Sabarimala temple priest mentioning Mammootty’s birth name, Muhammed Kutty, and his birth star, Vishakham.

A receipt from the Devaswom office confirming this later went viral on social media and triggered the row.

O Abdullah: Mammootty committed a 'great crime'

Political analyst and journalist O Abdullah kickstarted the debate. Quoting verses from Quaran, he said that Mammootty committed a 'great crime' if he had asked Mohanlal to perform a puja at the Sabarimala temple.

In an audio message, he said, "If it was with Mammootty's knowledge, he should seek forgiveness. He should apologise to the Muslim community. It was a serious lapse from the side of the actor. There is nothing wrong if Mohanlal had performed the offering without Mammootty's knowledge."

He added further, "Mohanlal's faith in Lord Ayyappa must be that high. He may have done it based on that faith. However, if the offering was performed with Mammootty's directive, then it is a great crime."

Justifying his aggressive approach, he said, "According to Islamic beliefs, no one should offer anything to anyone except Allah. This is a violation."

Mohanlal: Did nothing wrong

However, a nonchalant Mohanlal stuck to his guns as he questioned, "What is wrong is praying for a friend?"

Calling Mammootty his brother, he said, "He is doing well. He had a minor health issue, but that's normal for everyone. There is nothing to worry about."