Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's India visit deferred amid anti-Citizenship Act in Assam

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scheduled visit to India has been deferred following protests in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Abe was due to hold discussions with counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam, however, the visit has been mutually deferred to convenient date in the near future.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today cleared the air on the visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe saying "with reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM Abe to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future."

On Friday, MEA informed that Japanese PM was planning to visit India, however, they were accessing the situation. A Japanese delegation which had to arrive before Abe to India had also cancelled their visit.

Protests are taking place in Assam following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill which has now get the President's assent and became an act.

Meanwhile, the indefinite curfew in two Assam districts Guwahati and Dibrugarh have now been relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm on Friday as normalcy is returning in the state.

The district administration on Thursday imposed indefinite curfew following massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 which was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after its passage in Lok Sabha on Monday.

After the passage of the bill, protested erupted in the north-eastern states as agitators took to streets damaging public property by setting ablaze buses, tyres and other vehicles.