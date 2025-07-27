Japan’s fastest bullet train can cover Delhi to Varanasi in just 3.5 hours, check stoppages, route, will be operational from...

This train will cover the 840-kilometre journey in just two to three and a half hours, making travel faster and more comfortable for passengers.

A high-speed bullet train between New Delhi and Varanasi is set to be introduced by Indian Railways. The first bullet train project in India is presently being built between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with a completion date of December 2029. The project is moving quickly forward and will usher in the era of high-speed rail in the nation, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha. Based on Japanese technology, the system will function according to the Shinkansen model.

Additionally, the Minister disclosed that six new bullet train corridors are undergoing the preparation of detailed project papers, or DPRs. Delhi–Varanasi, Varanasi–Howrah, Delhi–Amritsar, Mumbai–Nagpur, Mumbai–Hyderabad, and Chennai–Bengaluru–Mysuru are some of the suggested routes. Several of India's largest cities are intended to be connected by these routes.

An approximately 852-kilometer high-speed rail route connecting Varanasi and Delhi is one of the major projects. With the bullet train, this trip should only take two to three and a half hours instead of the current twelve hours by traditional train. Additionally, the route will link important northern Indian tourism and religious sites.

A 676-kilometer high-speed line that would pass through Patna on its way from Varanasi to Howrah is also being considered. With the bullet train, this trip, which currently takes almost 15 hours, could be finished in just 2 hours and 5 minutes.

The task of creating the DPRs for these new lines has been assigned to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The viability and impact of each project will be evaluated by comprehensive technical, financial, and environmental evaluations included in the reports.

The bullet train will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi and end at Manduadih station in Varanasi. Along the route, it will make stops at twelve stations, including Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Noida Sector 146, and Etawah.