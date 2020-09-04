Japan govt to provide subsidy to manufacturers relocating from China to India, Bangladesh

Headlines

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral, fans say 'theatre me to aag lagne wali hai boss'

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

Benefits of momos

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

HomeIndia

India

Japan govt to provide subsidy to manufacturers relocating from China to India, Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have been added to the list of relocation destinations.

article-main
Latest News

Sameer Dixit

Updated: Sep 04, 2020, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a blow to China, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) in Japan has provided subsidies to Japanese manufacturers to shift their manufacturing sites from China to ASEAN countries. 

India and Bangladesh have been added to the list of relocation destinations.  

By expanding the scope of the subsidy program, Japan aims to reduce its dependence on a particular region and to build a system that is able to provide a stable supply of medical materials and electronic components even in an emergency.

The government has allocated 23.5 billion yen in the 2020 supplemental budget for a subsidy to encourage companies to disperse their manufacturing sites across the ASEAN region.

The supply chain of Japanese companies heavily relies on China. During the recent pandemic, the supply was cut off.

 In the first round of application that closed in June, the Japanese government approved 30 manufacturing-related projects, including HOYA’s manufacturing of electronic components project in Vietnam and Laos, providing subsidies overall total of 10 billion yen.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for next 5 days, check rain forecast

Can regular stress and anxiety impact your fertility?

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

New Covid variant ‘Eris’ spreading quickly in UK: Symptoms, other details we know so far

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE