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Jantar Mantar Protest: Women journalists sexually assaulted, groped by Delhi Police personnel? Rahul Gandhi, CJP, AISA said this

Three women journalists alleged sexual assault and groping by Delhi Police personnel during the Jantar Mantar protest. The police transferred their complaints to the Crime Branch. Rahul Gandhi, CJP and AISA demanded FIRs and action against the accused.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

Jantar Mantar Protest: Women journalists sexually assaulted, groped by Delhi Police personnel? Rahul Gandhi, CJP, AISA said this
Jantar Mantar protest
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Three women journalists have alleged that they were sexually assaulted and groped by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The allegations have triggered strong reactions from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), with calls for FIRs to be registered against the accused police personnel. The protest at Jantar Mantar was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Opposition accusing him of irregularities during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged deletion of votes to benefit the BJP. Journalists at the protest site also staged a sit-in demanding that FIRs be registered in connection with the allegations.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, confirmed that it had received complaints of sexual harassment from three women journalists at the protest site. The complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry". "On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to the Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," the police said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing out that the Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a post in Hindi on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn’t that the police’s basic duty? They haven’t even done that." 

Gandhi also alleged that hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and claimed that women protesters and journalists were mistreated. "There are allegations of misconduct against women protesters. Cameras were snatched, journalists were dragged. And this isn’t the first time – we’ve seen video evidence of police officers engaging in disgusting misconduct with women earlier," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that women and students across Delhi were staging a satyagraha over concerns about their safety, while the police responsible for protecting them were allegedly using force against them. "And a government that fears registering even one woman’s complaint – what exactly is it protecting? Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this," he wrote.

What did CJP allege?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das accused ACP Vivek Bhagat of misbehaving with a woman journalist and touching her inappropriately. "This is shocking! Why are the Delhi Police shielding ACP Bhagat? We stand with the female journalist. There should be immediate consequences for the police officer, beginning with an FIR and suspension," he said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also alleged that the woman journalist was refused permission to file an FIR over the alleged misconduct. "Just got a call from a female ind journalist. She said ACP Vivek Bhagat misbehaved with her & touched her inappropriately. She tried to file a complaint, the police refused it. Why is the local DCP trying to protect ACP Vivek Bhagat? Is that DCP Sachin Sharma, Amit Shah’s blue-eyed boy?" he said.

What did AISA claim?

The Left-wing student organisation All India Students’ Association (AISA) also alleged that women protesters, journalists and lawyers were manhandled by male police personnel during the demonstration. In its statement, AISA said, "Women protesters, journalists and lawyers were manhandled by male police. Several women have complained of being groped by male police personnel. A police force that claims to ensure justice for women cannot maintain basic protocols of crowd management. Male police officers openly abused women protesters and behaved in the most unprofessional way."

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

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