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Jantar Mantar protest: RAF investigates force's actions amid pellet gun allegations

Amid allegations of pellet gun use during the Jantar Mantar protests, the RAF has begun an internal investigation into the conduct of its personnel.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST

Jantar Mantar protest: RAF investigates force's actions amid pellet gun allegations
RAF orders inquiry into Delhi protest action amid pellet gun allegations. (AI-Generated)
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The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has begun an internal probe into the use of pellet guns by its personnel during the student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. This move came after reports from multiple media outlets surfaced, which claimed that several protestors sustained pellet gun injuries during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, citing medical reports from the injured.

The inquiry is set to examine whether standard operating procedures were used while dispersing protestors. The officials will review available evidence and other materials related to the operation. However, Delhi Police refuted claims of using pellet guns against protestors.

But, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has directed the Inspector General of the RAF to verify the series of events during the protests on Monday, including the actions by force teams to control the march and incidents where personnel were allegedly attacked.

What was the investigation ordered?

This all started after several protesters claimed that they had sustained injuries caused by pellet guns during the police action. The protesters were marching from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding the resignation of the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak.

As per some media reports, at least two students have been admitted to hospitals with pellet gun injuries.

In response to the allegations, the RAF has decided to carry out a departmental inquiry, where the verification exercise will also include videos showing stranded RAF officers being assaulted by protesters.

Rahul Gandhi brings injured protester before media

Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi brought a protester in front of the media whom he claimed had been injured by a pellet gun. ''I want to explain that my brother standing here was injured by a pellet gun while he was peacefully protesting, holding the Tricolour. The government has said that no pellet gun was used. His eye has suffered damage, and he has lost his vision. Thousands of such youth were lathi-charged, and pellet guns were used against them. He appeared for a police recruitment exam, but the paper was leaked,'' he said.

 

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