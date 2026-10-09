Jantar Mantar Oct 10 Protest: Delhi schools, colleges move online, postpone exams, advisory issued for shops, restaurants in CP

In view of security concerns over a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, schools and colleges in Delhi have revised their Saturday schedule, including shifting to online classes, cancelling activities and deferring examinations.

In view of security concerns and likely metro restrictions ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar, several Delhi schools and colleges have switched to online classes, put off parent-teacher meetings and postponed October 10 examinations.

All schools in Delhi to work online on Oct 10

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will hold online classes for Classes 6 to 12 on Saturday due to extensive barricading in New Delhi and safety concerns. The school has also suspended its Friday stay-back facility and postponed the Activity Week inauguration.

Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has deferred its parent-teacher meeting planned for Saturday to discuss report cards, with the revised schedule to be informed later.Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, has cancelled Saturday's sports day practice and enrichment classes for Classes 9 to 12.

The decisions have been taken in view of expected movement restrictions and likely disruption of transport services in parts of the capital.

Colleges postpone exams to Monday

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering, Paschim Vihar, has deferred its mid-term exams scheduled for Saturday to Monday, citing expected closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations and possible service disruptions.

In its notice, the college said the move was in line with directions from the dean of University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, Delhi. The exam timings will remain the same on the revised date.

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Rohini, has also deferred its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to October 12, following communication from Delhi Police regarding expected metro restrictions.

According to the institute, the decision was approved by the dean of USICT, GGSIPU, and the BTech Programme Coordination Committee. Heads of departments have been asked to inform faculty and students about the revised schedule.

Advisory issued for all shops and restaurants in CP

Ahead of the protest, an advsiory have been issued to all the shops, offices and restaurants which red, "As advised by the Authorities, And also looking at the critical situation around CP, NDTA strictly advises all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, to stay vigilant & close down as a precautionary safety measure on

10-10- 2026."



It further added, "All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury during the expected protests tomorrow 10-10-2026."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has denied permission for the CJP's proposed protest, citing the short notice given for the application, alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier demonstration, and concerns related to public safety, law and order and traffic management.

Despite the denial of permission, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the protest would proceed as scheduled on October 10. The demonstration has been called to demand accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area, and police have warned that violations of the restrictions could invite legal action.