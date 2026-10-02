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Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi police denies permission for anti-CEC protest, security tightened, section 163 imposed

Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that no group has been given permission to protest against the Election Commission at Jantar Mantar this week, while also ramping up security across Lutyens' Delhi amid fears of large gatherings.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi police denies permission for anti-CEC protest, security tightened, section 163 imposed
Image source: ANI
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Student bodies have called for a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday, Gandhi Jayanti, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's functioning and management of electoral rolls. The march, proposed by AISA, SFI and DYFI, has not received clearance from Delhi Police. Despite that, the groups intend to proceed with around 1,500 participants expected, according to a member.

The protest comes amid broader demonstrations by activists and student organisations against the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision drive.

Delhi police denies permission 

Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that no group has been given permission to protest against the Election Commission at Jantar Mantar this week, while also ramping up security across Lutyens' Delhi amid fears of large gatherings.

AISA – the student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation – plans to protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. According to police, the Indian Youth Congress, which has staged multiple protests recently, had also sought permission for another demonstration at the same venue but was denied.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai

Separately, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party movement, has announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4 pm.

Dipke said Mumbai Police had earlier denied permission for CJP's protest against Kumar, following which the group decided to launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has announced nationwide "Save Democracy" marches from October 2 to 8, involving the general public, youth and "everyone who believes in democracy and unity".

Section 163 imposed

Delhi Police has announced that Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 is currently enforced in New Delhi district to ensure public safety, law and order and uninterrupted traffic.

Under the order, unauthorised assemblies, public addresses, slogan-shouting, marches, protests, dharnas and other listed activities are prohibited.

Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to follow the order and cooperate with deployed personnel, warning that violations will attract legal action.

Security tightened at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have set up multi-layer barricades stretching from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road and Sansad Marg up to Jantar Mantar. The protest site has been sealed from both ends – Tolstoy Marg and the Kerala Bhawan side – with barricades also placed near Ashoka Road.

An officer speaking on condition of anonymity said around 4,000 personnel have been deployed. "District forces, reserved forces, Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary forces have been called in," the officer said, noting that 20 companies of CAPF will also be deployed.

Police said the MHA has been informed and anti-riot gear has been issued to personnel. On Monday, an AISA delegation led by president Neha Bora submitted an intimation letter at Parliament Street police station regarding a protest planned for 11 am on Friday.

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