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Jantar Mantar protest: Abhijeet Dipke slams Delhi Police as ‘Amit Shah’s henchmen,’ praises Mumbai cops

The protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar continued at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the second day, with several protesters detained as CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Delhi Police.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Jantar Mantar protest: Abhijeet Dipke slams Delhi Police as ‘Amit Shah’s henchmen,’ praises Mumbai cops
Image credit: Instagram
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The protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with protesters returning to the site for the second day.

Several people were detained by the Delhi Police as restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in New Delhi. Among those detained were senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav and AISA president Neha Bora.

The protests are linked to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters are also demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke attacks Delhi Police, praises Mumbai cops

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Delhi Police over the detention of protesters.

“Delhi Police needs to stop acting like henchmen of Amit Shah. By crushing dissent and cracking down on peaceful protesters, Delhi Police is bringing nothing but shame to the institution and the country,” he said in a post on X.

Dipke also compared the situation in Delhi with the handling of protests in Mumbai. “Delhi Police should learn from Mumbai Police how to facilitate citizens’ right to peaceful dissent, not suppress it,” he added.

Several prominent activists detained

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan, along with AISA's Neha Bora, were among those who joined the march towards Jantar Mantar.

Yogendra Yadav had also announced his participation in the second day of protests. In a post on X, he wrote, “Jantar Mantar 2.0 Continues…We meet again today. 3 October” at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar. Bora later shared a video from the protest site and said, “We're at the Barricades! Jantar Mantar 2.0 is still on.”

She and other AISA members were subsequently detained by the Delhi Police. AISA members said senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Nitya Ramakrishnan, Pallav Sisodia and Prashant Bhushan, along with activist Yogendra Yadav, had joined Bora and other students during the march.

Bora also praised several senior lawyers and activists who participated in the protest. “Our Heroes! I hope that when we are your age, we are as strong and steadfast as you all!” Bora said in a post on X, while sharing photographs from the protest site.

Around 1,000 people detained on Friday

The previous day's protest also saw a large number of detentions across Delhi. Around 1,000 people were detained on Friday as police and security forces stopped protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. Nearly 750 people were detained from areas around the protest site, while around 400 others were picked up from different parts of Delhi, according to the figures provided in the report.

Around 200 people were also placed under house arrest in the morning. Those detained from the streets were taken to different police stations in buses arranged by the Delhi Police.

Among those detained were former Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader Atishi, Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav. Several other AAP leaders, civil society activists, left-backed student groups and Congress youth wing workers were also detained.

More than 5,000 security personnel were deployed around Jantar Mantar to prevent protesters from reaching the site.

Political leaders back the protests

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said there was anger among young people against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra. He also alleged that cases were being filed to suppress their voices, PTI reported.

“This came after a parallel protest against the CEC in Mumbai, organised by the CJP. “The youth have taken to the streets to save democracy and the Constitution. The issues they have raised are important ones facing the country,” PTI cited Sapkal as saying.

The protests in Delhi were organised with the participation of groups including AAP, AISA, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and other student and youth organisations.

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